Undertrial dies in UP jail

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 8 An undertrial prisoner in the Pratapgarh district jail died after suddenly falling sick.

Jail officials said that Budhai Saroj ,60, a resident of Sangramgarh police station area, was lodged in the jail along with his grandson for the past two months for their alleged involvement in a life-threatening attack on a rival.

District Jail Superintendent R.P. Chaudhary said, "Budhai complained of breathlessness, following which he was taken to the medical college, where he died during treatment."

The family of the deceased has been informed, authorities said, adding the body was sent for post mortem on Saturday.

