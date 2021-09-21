UNGA address: PM Modi to speak on cross-border terrorism, regional situation

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation and Unirted Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shringla said, "The prime minister will speak on various important issues including the regional situation, cross-border terrorism, global efforts to combat COVID-19, climate change and the need to reform multilateral institutions."

Regarding India's permanent membership at the UNSC, Shringla said PM Modi will lay emphasis upon the UNSC reforms during his address. "India's Amrit Mahotsav and the 75th-anniversary of the UN are coinciding. And on this occasion, the prime minister during his address, will definitely speak on UN reforms, about why it is needed and how it can be achieved."

The high-level session of the UNGA is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York.

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.The prime minister is scheduled to leave for the US on Wednesday morning. Apart from the UNGA address, he will participate in the Quad leaders' summit in Washington and will have the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

