UNHCR delivers aid for people affected by earthquake in Pakistan's Balochistan

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has provided 500 emergency tents and thousands of core relief sets to Balochistan's provincial government for families affected by the earthquake that struck the region on October 7.

An official release stated that the emergency supplies were handed over to the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority to aid families who lost their homes in the earthquake that heavily impacted Harnai district in Balochistan last week.

More than two dozen people were killed, hundreds were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed in the earthquake.

"We stand in solidarity with people of Balochistan who have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for over 40 years. With winter approaching, our hope is that these emergency supplies can support Pakistan's efforts to assist the households affected as they recover from this natural disaster," said Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR's Representative.

According to the release, UNHCR's work in Balochistan aims to support refugees and the host community, and the agency's projects continue to support schools, clinics, and livelihoods shared by refugees and the host community.

( With inputs from ANI )

