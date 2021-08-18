UNHCR issues non-return advisory for Afghanistan

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has released a non-return advisory for Afghstan, calling for a bar on forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers who have had their claims rejected.

In the wake of the deteriorating security and human rights situation in large parts of the country, UNHCR called on states to halt forcible returns of Afghan nationals who have previously been determined not to be in need of international protection.

UNHCR said it was concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls, those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government, international orgzations or with the international military forces.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said that since the beginning of the year, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity.

While civilians have so far only fled sporadically in fewer numbers to countries neighbouring Afghstan, the situation continues to evolve rapidly, she said.

As the situation remains fluid and uncertain, UNHCR called for access to the territory to allow civilians fleeing Afghstan and to ensure respect for the principle of non-refoulment at all times - the prohibition on returning people to situations of danger.

"States have a legal and moral responsibility to allow those fleeing Afghstan to seek safety, and to not forcibly return refugees," she said.

UNHCR has welcomed the recent actions taken by several states to temporarily halt deportations of failed asylum-seekers.

UNHCR's advisory against forced returns to Afghstan will remain in effect until security, rule of law and human rights conditions improve enough in the country to allow for safe and dignified returns.

( With inputs from ANI )

