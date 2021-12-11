UNHCR to distribute USD 3 million for displaced Waziristanis in Khost province

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday announced to distribute USD 3 million for the displaced people from Waziristan in Khost province.

Afghan representative of UNHCR in Khost province said that they will distribute the money to the displaced people from Waziristan of Pakistan and they will be given food ingredients and fuel in the winter season, reported Khaama Press.

This is the first year the people will receive cash. UNHCR said that they will be given the money to over eight thousand families to address their needs in winter.

Local authorities of UNHCR said that USD 345 will be given to each family that has a Pakistani ID.

They also said that UNHCR will give people extra cash who are willing to return to Waziristan, reported Khaama Press.

Thousands of families crossed Durand Line to Khost province after the Pakistani army launched large-scale operations in Waziristan and the families are still living in the province bordering Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

