New Delhi, Dec 8 A damning 82-page document that demonstrates the acceleration of China's violations against its own international commitments to freedom of opinion and expression. The report, by Reporters Without Borders, reveals the unprecedented campaign of repression led by the Chinese regime in recent years against journalism and the right to information worldwide.

"If China continues its frantic race backwards, Chinese citizens may lose hope to one day see press freedom established in their country, and the Beijing regime may succeed in imposing its anti-model domestically and abroad," says the RSF Secretary General, Christophe Deloire, who calls on democracies to "identify all appropriate strategies to dissuade the Beijing regime from pursuing its repressive policies and to support all Chinese citizens who love their country and want to defend the right to information."

Journalists forced to be the Party's mouthpiece, the report says. To receive and renew their press cards, journalists will soon have to undergo a 90-hour annual training partly focusing on Xi Jinping's "Thought". Journalists are already required to download the Study Xi, Strengthen the Country propaganda application that can collect their personal data.

China is the world's biggest captor of journalists. At least 127 journalists

