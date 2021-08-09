UNSC adopts presidential statement under India's presidency, first-ever outcome document on maritime security adopted by Council

The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a presidential statement at the high-level debate on maritime security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first-ever outcome document by the UNSC on the issue of maritime security, sources said.

They said that as per practices, the "Presidential Statement" has to be adopted unanimously.

The process was not smooth, with one P-5 country holding out till the very end on language related to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They said India's negotiators deserved credit to be able to find language acceptable to all, without dropping a reference to UNCLOS (which other P-5 countries insisted on retaining). It reaffirmed India's bridging role in the UNSC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through a video conference. He is the first Indian PM to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Sources said the key takeaways from today's event include unprecedented high-level participation from other countries, the importance of the topic of maritime security and the substantive nature of the discussions and adoption by consensus of the first-ever outcome document on this topic.

It was a reaffirmation of the bridging and constructive role played by India in its innings at the UNSC, the sources said.

They said it was the first-ever standalone discussion on 'Maritime Security' in UN Security Council (UNSC) and was held under the agenda item 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security'.

Thus far, UNSC has only discussed limited aspects of maritime security, such as maritime piracy and crime.

India decided to focus on all aspects of maritime security in a holistic manner as one of its signature events during its current presidency of the UNSC during August, the sources said.

The past attempts by Vietnam (April 2021) and Equatorial Guinea (February 2019) for a full discussion did not succeed.

The sources said that India took a responsible yet consensus-building approach by initiating consultations amongst all UNSC members from several months in advance. A concept note was prepared that incorporated ideas of all.

The five principles outlined by PM Modi, which called on UNSC to develop a roadmap for international maritime security, were welcomed by all participants.

India's role as a "net security provider" in the Indian Ocean was reiterated. PM's vision on SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative) was discussed in the UNSC.

Sources said this was the first UNSC Presidency event this year to have garnered such eminent participation.

A total of four heads of government or state (two presidents and two PMs, including India), and 10 ministers including (seven Foreign Ministers) participated at the Indian initiative in UNSC.

Such a distinguished lineup has not been seen in previous presidency events earlier this year, the sources said.

They said that the Russian President has participated in UNSC Debates only twice before, in September 2005 and September 2000.

His participation at UNSC Debate (after nearly 16 years) at the event chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends out a clear political message on the importance Russia places to the Indian initiative on Maritime Security in the UNSC and on our relationship.

The US Permanent Representative holds Cabinet rank. Yet the participation by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is the senior-most Secretary in the US Cabinet, is also an important message, the sources said.

They said India also ensured the interests of the entire African continent by inviting the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who represented the President of the DRC, in his capacity as Chair of the African Union, to brief the Council.

"This helped us develop synergies with African Union on the issue of Maritime Security. PM Modi had sent out a personally signed invite to the AU Chair inviting him to brief the UNSC," a source said.

PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to have chaired a UNSC meeting.

Earlier, PV Narasimha Rao as PM attended a UNSC meeting on January 31, 1992. Atal Bihari Vajpayee as External Affairs Minister had attended the UNSC meeting on September 29, 1978, when he had advocated for Namibian independence in the UNSC.

The key elements of the Presidential Statement (PRST) that were adopted include the primacy of international law - UNCLOS is the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including countering illicit activities at sea.

"This marks the first-ever outcome document by the UNSC on the issue of maritime security. As per practices, the "Presidential Statement" has to be adopted unanimously," a source said.

The sources said the statement stresses the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to counter threats to maritime safety and security and efforts by regional and sub-regional organizations and individual countries in this regard.

It welcomes mutual legal assistance and other forms of law enforcement cooperation against transnational organized crime at sea, including bilateral or regional agreements or arrangements.

Capacity building and sharing of best practices and information by identifying possible gaps and vulnerabilities have been emphasised.

The statement lays thrust on strengthening cooperation for maritime safety and security including against piracy and armed robbery at sea and terrorist activities, as well as against all forms of transnational organized crimes and other illicit activities in the maritime domain.

It encourages cooperation between countries, international organizations and bodies, regional organizations and established international legal instruments.

The statement promotes safe and secure shipping while ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with applicable international laws.

It points to drugs and human trafficking through the maritime route and lays thrust on enhanced cooperation to protect critical infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

