UP: Bank guard held after accidental firing

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 17 A bank guard has been arrested here after three bank customers were injured in accidental firing from his rifle.

The police said on Friday that the rifle fell from his shoulder allegedly after its belt broke and fired.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Indian Overseas Bank.

Three customers Rubina, Gaurav and Manu were injured in the accidental firing.

The police have registered a case against the guard and further investigations are underway.

