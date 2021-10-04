UP businessman's widow seeks arrest of guilty cops

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Oct 4 Meenakshi Gupta, widow of businessman Manish Gupta who died allegedly due to injuries sustained during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 27, has demanded immediate arrest of the policemen accused in the case and has said that she faces a threat to her family.

Meenakshi said, "The policemen accused of murdering my husband, continue to evade police arrest and me and my family members' lives are in danger."

She further said that policemen killed her husband without any reason, hence there is a strong reason for them to kill her and her family members.

She said, "It has been more than 72 hours since the FIR was registered, but the accused policemen are still absconding. The whole family is fearing a threat due to inaction against the policemen."

Manish had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at the Krishna Palace hotel in the Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur on the night of September 27.

Ramgarh Tal police station Inspector Jagat Narain Singh, Phalmandi police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay Mishra and SI Vijay Yadav and three other policemen, have been suspended. An FIR has also been registered against the accused policemen.

The state government had on Friday recommended a CBI probe into Gupta's death.

"Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigation team (SIT) set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur," the statement from the home department stated.

The government has also ordered the appointment of Meenakshi as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister has given a financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the bereaved family.

