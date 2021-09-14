UP cop found dead in mysterious circumstances

Lucknow, Sep 14 A 40-year-old sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house at Gomti Nagar Extension here.

The deceased, identified as Dharmendra Yadav of Jaunpur, was staying at his house in Gomti Nagar Vistar police station area.

He was earlier posted in the security of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Dharmendra had been accused of opening fire on a woman and had been subsequently suspended on April 20. He was also lodged in jail for almost a month.

Gomti Nagar Vistar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Dwiwedi said Yadav was found lying unresponsive on a bed in his house on Monday. His family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

"He had slipped into depression after he was accused of opening fire on a woman on April 20 in a fit of rage," said Dwiwedi.

Police officials said a bottle of pills prescribed for treatment of depression was found near the bed of the deceased.

No suicide note has been found and family members are tight-lipped about the circumstances that led to the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor