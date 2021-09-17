UP couple consumes poison after harassment

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 17 A couple who ran a coaching centre in Baghpat, consumed poison citing 'social harassment' for their extreme step. Both have been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Before consuming poison, the couple, Rajeev Kashyap, 30, and his wife, Ishita, aired their grievances on social media.

They claimed that they had been framed in false cases and though no evidence had been found against them, they were being harassed by local youths and neighbours who have forced them to shut their coaching centre, which was their only means of livelihood.

They said that since they had no means of livelihood left, they have decided to end their lives.

The couple also left a suicide note for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Station House Officer (SHO) of Baghpat police station.

The note said, "We are suffering from mental harassment, including thrashing and threats, for quite a few months. My husband was even administered poison once and while I was trying to save him, these people slapped fictitious cases against us."

The note named Rakesh Kumar, Vinod Singh, Subhash, Ajay and Amit.

"They forced us to shut the coaching centre. We are left with no option but to end our lives. They are responsible for our deaths. We request strict action against them," the note said.

The couple claimed that about 45 days ago, a few neighbourhood youths had attacked Rajeev. On the latter's complaint, five youths were booked for disturbing peace in the area.

Later, the neighbours filed an FIR under Rajeev under SC/ST Act for which investigation is still on.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Baghpat SP, however, said, "A case under POCSO Act is pending against Rajeev for harassing a 13-year-old girl. Investigations are underway. It is possible that the mental pressure due to the case drove them to take the extreme step."

The SP added that the woman's condition is serious but her husband is recuperating.

