UP exports to be expanded to 31 countries

Lucknow, Sep 23 Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said that 100 products have been identified in 15 sectors and exports from the state will now be expanded to 31 countries.

"A Saarthi app will also be launched for exporters to resolve their problems. A separate app will be prepared for export products," he said.

The MSME department, on Wednesday evening, felicitated 65 exporters from Uttar Pradesh for their contribution to the total exports from the state. The event marked the culmination of the two-day state level commerce festival, organised by MSME and export promotion departments, in association with FICCI, in Lucknow.

The MSME Minister, who distributed the awards to 34 exporters for 2019-20 and 31 for 2020-21, said that to make India a net export country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set certain targets for which Uttar Pradesh will make all possible efforts to realise the goal.

"The world economy is going to undergo changes in the coming days and India will leave China behind in terms of economy and become a part of the global supply chain. In this financial year, the state will increase exports from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore," the minister said, adding that the government was considering giving subsidies on air freight for products manufactured in the state.

Exports from Uttar Pradesh have gone up from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh crore, Sidharth Nath Singh said.

