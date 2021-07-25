UP: Man gets life sentence for raping, beheading minor

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), July 25 A special POCSO court in Bareilly has awarded life term to a man, accused of raping and beheading an eight-year-old girl.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh on the accused on Saturday.

The case dates back to 2016 when a minor girl was found murdered in Chainpur area of Bareilly district.

Five years ago, the girl, who belonged to a family of marginal farmers, had gone missing from her home after playing with friends.

The accused, who was aged 19 at the time of the incident, took the girl, repeatedly punched on her mouth and face. He then raped her while she remained in an unconscious and battered condition.

Thereafter, he beheaded her with a sharp knife and buried her body in a cane field. Her body was traced after a part of her foot became visible from the soil in the shallow grave.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Reetram Rajput said, "The accused, Pravesh Kumar, was caught red-handed by the police. The policemen had found the murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from his house. Stains of spermatozoa were also found on the clothes which were verified during forensic tests. We had enough circumstantial evidence to prove that the minor was last seen with Pravesh and his own confession of the crime was also considered by the court."

The ADGC further said, "Fifteen witnesses were presented before the court. Pravesh was found guilty under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC along with the POCSO Act. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 3.55 lakh on Pravesh. Half of the amount will be given to the girl's family."

