UP man held for abetment of Class 11 girl's suicide

Amroha (UP), Sep 9 Four days after a Class 11 girl ended her life by hanging from a tree, the Amroha police have arrested a youth on charges of abetment to suicide.

The youth, Manoj Kumar, arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly spurned the marriage proposal of the girl. When the girl threatened to commit suicide, Kumar allegedly told her to "do whatever you want".

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Poonam said, "We have arrested the accused Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dariyapur village under Gajraula police circle. Kumar told police that he had good relations with the girl. However, she used to exert pressure on him for marriage. She had proposed to him on September 4 the day she killed herself after he spurned her."

The SP said that a post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed the cause of death as hanging.

The girl, daughter of a village pradhan, had gone missing on Saturday while on her way for tuition. Her bicycle was later found parked near the spot where she killed herself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor