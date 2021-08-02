UP man held for flinging infant to death

Bijnor (UP), Aug 2 An inebriated man flung his eight-month-old daughter to death following a spat with his wife.

The man was arrested on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by his wife.

According to police, the incident took place at Rahatpur Khurd village under Mandawali police circle in Bijnor district on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nazim.

Bijnor superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Singh, said, "Mahtab Jahan and Nazim were married some 18 months ago. They had an eight-month-old daughter. However, the couple was not on good terms with each other and Mahtab had moved to her maternal house some days ago."

On Saturday night, a drunk Nazim arrived at his wife's parents' house, demanding that the child be sent back with him. Things took a turn for the worse and Mahtab refused to give him the child.

An enraged Nazim allegedly picked up his daughter and threw her on the floor and repeatedly did so till the child died.

Mahtab took the child to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead. She filed a complaint with police who arrested the accused for murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor