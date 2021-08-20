UP man sentenced to 7-year jail for exploiting woman

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 20 A Fast-track court here has sent an accused to seven years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000 for physically exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage.

The accused identified as Dharmendra Vishwakarma was sentenced by the additional session judge of the Fast-track court on Thursday.

The presiding judge, in his order, observed that if the accused failed to pay the fine, then he would have to serve another jail term of six months. The period in which the accused was in the jail would be adjusted in the sentence term.

According to additional district government counsels Vinod Tripathi and Indralata Shukla, the complainant was the victim herself.

She had stated in her FIR that she was friendly with Dharmendra, a resident of Arra Bingawan, who promised to marry her.

Her mother had even visited Dharmendra's residence and discussed the marriage issue, but Arvind Vishwakarma, brother of Dharmendra, demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh as dowry.

Moreover, he threatened her mother with dire consequences if she spoke about this to anyone.

Arvind, thereafter, frequently visited her house to threaten the family.

The government counsel stated that during the trial, the victim had been abducted by Dharmendra who established physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage and had exploited her several times at different places.

The presiding judge in his observation stated that prosecution had successfully proved that the accused had physically exploited the victim and sought her consent under the pretext of marriage.

The charges of dowry demand could not be proved. Therefore, accused Arvind Vishwakarma and others have been acquitted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor