UP rape survivor provided security

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 14 The Lalitpur police has provided security to the 17-year-old girl who lodged a rape case against 28 persons, including her father and some Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionaries.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said, "The medical report has confirmed that the girl was raped. After her statement under section 164 on Wednesday, we have constituted five teams to arrest the named accused. Her father has already been arrested and is being interrogated."

Meanwhile, the incident has led to a huge political furore in the city after the report was lodged.

Various local leaders of the SP and BSP approached the authorities and submitted a memorandum claiming the allegation as false.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old girl had lodged a report against 28 persons, including her father and office-bearers of SP and BSP along with some close relatives, for raping her for the past few years.

