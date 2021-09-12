UP teacher sent to jail for forcibly smearing cake on girl

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 12 A 57-year-old teacher has been arrested and sent to jail after he forcibly smeared cake on the face of a minor girl.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

A video clip of the girl struggling to free herself went viral on social media on Saturday after which the teacher was arrested and sent to jail.

In the video clip, the teacher can also be heard saying, "Kaun bachayega? aaya koi? (Who will save you? Did anyone come?)."

The girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered at Civil Lines police station. The teacher has also been suspended by the school authorities.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sansar Singh, said, "The incident took place on Teachers' Day (September 5). The occasion was being celebrated at a coaching centre run by the accused teacher Alok Saxena in the Civil Lines area."

The ASP added, "The teacher was produced before the court and sent to jail on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the school principal said, "The incident did not take place on the school premises but we have taken cognizance of the video and initiated necessary action against him."

