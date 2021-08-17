UP to have ATS commando centre in Deoband

Lucknow, Aug 17 Uttar Pradesh will now have an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commando centre in Deoband in Saharanpur district.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the information advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the work of opening the commando centre had begun on a war footing.

He said that about one and a half dozen smart ATS officers will be posted here.

The state government has allotted 2,000 square meters of land to the UP ATS to start the commando centre in Deoband.

The Centre, according to sources, will train commandos and also offer refresher courses for the elite force.

