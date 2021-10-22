UP woman constable killed by speeding SUV

Lucknow, Oct 22 A woman constable of the Uttar Pradesh Special Zone Security Battalion was killed in a hit-and-run case in Lucknow when a speeding SUV rammed into her.

An FIR was registered on Thursday, but the driver is yet to be arrested even though the daughter of the deceased provided the registration number of the red SUV.

Rampati Rathore, 48, was on duty in Gomti Nagar when the incident took place. Her daughter Pushpa, is also a constable in the same unit.

Rathore was deputed at the statues of Birsa Munda and Narayan Guru at Bhagidari Bhawan road when a speeding red SUV coming from the underpass, hit her.

"She was thrown up in the air due to the impact. She suffered head injuries and fractured her limbs. She was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where she was declared brought dead," said Pushpa.

This is the third hit-and-run incident in the past one month in posh Gomti Nagar locality.

Gomti Nagar station house officer (SHO) K.K. Tiwari said an FIR on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver.

