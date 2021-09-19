UP: Youth held for raping minor, posting video online

Mahoba (Uttar Prdesh), Sep 19 The Mahoba police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting a video of the same on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said that the 15-year-old girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination.

On the complaint of the girl's father, the accused was taken into custody on Saturday and a case registered.

The SHO of the local police station said that according to the complaint, the incident took place in August when the accused made an obscene video with the girl, threatened to post it on social media and raped her several times later.

"The girl said when she stopped listening to the accused, he circulated the video online," the SHO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor