US: 1 killed, 7 injured in shooting near university campus

One person was killed and eight people were injured in a shooting incident on Saturday night near student campus of the Fort Valley State University in the US state of Georgia, local authorities said.

"The GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off-campus party in Fort Valley, GA. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died," the police said.

The person that died was not a student at the Fort Valley State University, the GBI noted.

Currently, the seven injured victims are reportedly in stable condition. The investigators are requesting assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting. No one has been arrested yet.

Following the shooting, the campus was put on lockdown for security reasons. It has already been lifted, and students can freely leave and visit the campus. However, the university has cancelled public events scheduled for the morning. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor