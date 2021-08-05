US: 10 killed, 12 injured after van carrying migrants overturns in Texas

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday (local time) when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez confirmed that the driver, who is still unidentified at this time after dying at the scene, was thought to be transporting migrants, New York Post reported citing local media.

Martinez said that 12 people were injured in the crash.

He said that the van was top-heavy and flipped over after hitting a curb.

Further details are awaited. The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

