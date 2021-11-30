US aligns with Pakistan to fix Kabul's political situation again

US is expected to align with Pakistan along with NATO to fix the fragile political situation in Afghanistan which includes resuming dialogue with the Taliban government.

Simply put, Afghanistan will once again become an area of co-operation between US and Pakistan according to M.K Bhadrakumar writing for Asia Times.

"US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies have come full circle back to the old pathway that it is only Pakistan that can be depended upon to leverage the Taliban to get them to accede to Western demands," M K Bhadrakumar said.

Further, a high-level Pakistani military delegation was hosted at the NATO headquarters in Brussels where the contours of the Afghanistan situation is discussed

Further, the EU is expected to reopen its embassy in Kabul shortly but insists it is not recognizing the Taliban government.

On the other hand, while the Western capitals feel the pressure to do something quickly that prevents a refugee flow, a system needs to be put in place first whereby they can directly reach out to the Afghan people, sidestepping the Taliban.

"There has been a flurry of activity lately, with officials from Brussels flying in and out of Central Asian capitals, especially Tashkent and Dushanbe. The EU hopes to open a "humanitarian corridor" to Afghanistan," M K Bhadrakumar said.

On the other hand, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated earlier that the US wants to keep military contacts with Pakistan and the recent visit to NATO headquarters by the high-level Pakistani military delegation was part of that process

"When it comes to Pakistan, NATO has had regular contacts with Pakistan for many, many years. Of course, not least discussing the situation in Afghanistan. We have political contacts, we have regular military contacts and dialogue and I think this is important that this continues, because there are still many challenges in the region, especially related to the future of Afghanistan," General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Finally, the US/NATO overture to the Pakistani military leadership in Rawalpindi coincides with the rise of the Taliban in Kabul .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor