US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to visit Moscow, Kyiv: Washington

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will visit Moscow and Kyiv from December 13-15, and then will meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine, the US State Department said on Saturday.

After Russia and Ukraine, the US official will head to Brussels, where consultations with NATO allies and EU partners will take place. The talks will focus on the diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

