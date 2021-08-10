US B-52 bombers kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

The US B-52 bombers have killed at least 11 Taliban terrorists in war-torn Afghanistan's Nijrab district on Tuesday, TOLO News reported.

Kapisa province's police spokesman Shayiq Shorish said the airstrike hit a Taliban target in the Tapa-e-Ahmad Bek area in Nijrab.

On Saturday, US B-52 bombers had targeted positions of the Taliban in Afghanistan's Shebergan city, Jawzjan province. The terrorists suffered heavy casualties as the bombers hit the gathering.

Washington has vowed to continue its support for Afghan forces on Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at a press briefing, "Washington would continue to support Afghanistan with the authority where and when feasible, understanding that it's not always going to be feasible. But where and when feasible, we'll continue to support them with airstrikes, for instance."

In the last few days alone, the Taliban has assumed control of six Afghan provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, the sixth-largest city in Afghanistan, which fell to the group on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

The Taliban continue to capture new areas and subsequently impose a regime that intends to take Afghanistan to old days under its rule, which means the non-existence of human values and even death punishment for petty crimes or violations of rules.

( With inputs from ANI )

