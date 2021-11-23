US blacklists 3 leaders of Islamic State's Khorasan

The US on Monday (local time) blacklisted three key members of the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (Daesh) also known as ISIS-K.

The State Department in a statement said that three key members of ISIS-K have been blacklisted as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" to ensure Afghanistan cannot again become a platform for international terrorism.

The blacklisted leaders include "Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, is ISIS-K's current overall emir. He was appointed by the ISIS core to lead ISIS-K in June 2020. Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations; Sultan Aziz Azam, also known as Sultan Aziz, has held the position of ISIS-K spokesperson since ISIS-K first came to Afghanistan; and Maulawi Rajab, also known as Maulawi Rajab Salahudin, is a senior leader of ISIS-K in Kabul Province, Afghanistan. Rajab plans ISIS-K's attacks and operations and commands ISIS-K groups conducting attacks in Kabul," read the statement.

In addition to the key members, the US Department of Treasury has sanctioned Ismatullah Khalozai for providing financial support to ISIS-K.

According to the statement, Khalozai has been an international financial facilitator for the group.

"Khalozai operated a Turkey-based hawala business to transfer funds to finance ISIS-K operations. He also operated a United Arab Emirates-based financing scheme, which involved sending luxury items to international destinations for resale, in an effort to generate funds for ISIS-K," added the statement.

As a result of these actions, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with those designated today. Their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked.

Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, and prevent them from exploiting the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other relevant enforcement entities and governments.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor