US condemns detention of Afghan officials, calls for their immediate release

The United States on Thursday condemned the "unlawful arrest" of several members of the Afghan government including civilian leaders by Taliban and called for their immediate release, said the US Embassy in Kabul.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the US Embassy in Kabul said it "strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of several members of the Afghan government, including both civilian leaders and officers of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces."

The embassy said that credible sources indicate that the Taliban have detained provincial government officials and members of the Afghan police in several locations.

It further said that these actions are unacceptable and contradict the Taliban's claim to support a negotiated settlement in the ongoing Doha peace process. The actions also contrast the Taliban's own rhetoric providing for the safety of Afghan leaders and troops in areas recently seized by the Taliban.

"We urge the immediate release of all Afghan government officials detained by the Taliban. Additionally, we call on the Taliban to fully and earnestly engage in negotiations that end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have captured Herat, the country's third-largest city and the 11th provincial capital in Afghanistan to fall under Taliban control.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

( With inputs from ANI )

