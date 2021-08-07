US condemns Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel, says Ned Price

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday condemned Hezbollah's recent rocket attacks on Israel.

This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon's stability and sovereignty. The United States remains engaged with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces, Price said in a statement.

"We call upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control. We also urge the Lebanese government to facilitate full access for UNIFIL peacekeepers in accordance with UNSCR 1701. We strongly encourage all efforts to maintain calm," the statement said.

The US condemns in the strongest terms Hizballah's rocket attacks into Israel, the statement added.

Nearly 20 rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 10 projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and six landed in open around Mount Dov. While another three rockets failed to clear the border and landed in Lebanese territory, it added, citing the military.

Earlier, in response to Wednesday's rockets fire, the IDF fired artillery shells at targets in Lebanon just after the attack.

Three rockets were fired into northern Israel from Leb20 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon on August 4 shortly after noon as per Times of Israel.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor