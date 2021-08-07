US condemns Taliban's violent new offensive against Afghan cities

New Delhi, Aug 7 The US Embassy in Afghanistan has condemned the Taliban seizure of cities and said it is unacceptable.

"We condemn the Taliban's violent new offensive against Afghan cities. This includes the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan's Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province on Friday and Saturday, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere", the US Embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

US Embassy said these actions by Taliban are unacceptable. "These Taliban actions to forcibly impose its rule are unacceptable and contradict its claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process. They demonstrate wanton disregard for the welfare and rights of civil and will worsen this country's humanitarian crisis", it added.

"We call for the Taliban to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists", the US Embassy said.

The US Embassy has also asked US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul, it said.

The US Embassy can provide a repatriation loan for US citizens who cannot afford at this time to purchase a commercial ticket to the United States.

It comes only one day after the British embassy in Kabul released a similar alert asking its nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately using commercial means.

It comes only one day after the British embassy in Kabul released a similar alert asking its nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately using commercial means.

Kabul-based US embassy reminded its citizens of the alert given by the state department on April 27 this year. Based on the alert, the US staff in the Kabul embassy was asked to leave Afghanistan due to crimes, kidnapping, Covid-19, armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest.

"US citizens in Afghanistan are advised to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using commercial flights and to not rely on US government flights." reads the statement.

