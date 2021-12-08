US consular official to visit Afghan relocation operations in Qatar, UAE

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will visit Qatar, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 7-17, the State Department said.

"In Qatar and UAE, in addition to meeting with embassy staff, she will visit operations in support of Afghanistan relocations and express the US government's sincere appreciation for host government contributions to those efforts," the State Department said in a press release.

While in India, Bitter will observe consular operations and meet with consular staff, the release said. The US mission in India is one of the largest consular operations in the world, supporting strong economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and India.

Bitter will also meet with Indian government officials who are participating in the annual US-India Consular Dialogue that addresses topics of mutual interest and underscores the cooperation between the two governments on a wide range of consular issues. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

