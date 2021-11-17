US designates Taliban, IS as 'entities of particular concern'

The United States has designated Taliban and the Islamic State (ISIS) as 'Entities of Particular Concern'.

Besides Taliban and IS, the US also designated al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin as Entities of Particular Concern.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the challenges to religious freedom in the world today are structural, systemic, and deeply entrenched.

Blinken also designated Myuanmr the People's Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom."

The US administration will continue to press all governments to remedy shortcomings in their laws and practices and to promote accountability for those responsible for abuses, Blinken said.

"I am also placing Algeria, Comoros, Cuba, and Nicaragua on a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom," he said.

"Finally, I am designating al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban as Entities of Particular Concern," he added.

They demand sustained global commitment from all who are unwilling to accept hatred, intolerance, and persecution as the status quo, the secretary of state said.

"The United States remains committed to working with governments, civil society organizations, and members of religious communities to advance religious freedom around the world and address the plight of individuals and communities facing abuse, harassment, and discrimination on account of what they believe, or what they do not believe," Blinken said.

