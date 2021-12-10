US designates two heads of Akrestsina detention centre in Belarus: Blinken

The United States designated the two heads of the Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus over alleged human rights abuses against protesters who opposed the results of the country's presidential election last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The Department of State is designating under Section 7031(c) the following individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights: Ihar Kenyukh and Yauheni Shapetska, heads of the notorious Akrestsina Detention Center in Minsk, Belarus, for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees in the aftermath of the fraudulent August 9, 2020 presidential election," Blinken said in a press release. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

