US evacuated about 17,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug 14: Pentagon

The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday.

"Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.

"I would add that intelligence, law enforcement, and counter-terrorism professionals are conducting the screening and security vetting for all SIVs (Special Immigrant Visa) and other vulnerable Afghans before they are allowed to enter the United States," he added.

Since the Taliban takeover of the war-ravaged country, the US has also airlifted about 2,500 of its citizens from Afghanistan, the Pentagon spokesperson said.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government and the country's takeover by the Taliban. Since Sunday, chaotic scenes have emerged from Kabul where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation.

Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the war-torn nation.

The US on Friday expressed appreciation for Qatar's "generous support" for the ongoing evacuation of the US citizens, diplomatic staff, and vulnerable Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

