US evacuates 10,400 people from Afghanistan in past 24 hrs

The US has evacuated nearly 10,400 people from war-torn Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, a White House official said.

"From August 22 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 23 at 3:00 AM EDT, nearly 28 US military flights (25 C-17s and 3 C-130s) evacuated approximately 10,400 people from Kabul," the official said.

"Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 42,000 people," the official added.

In addition, 61 coalition aircraft evacuated approximately 5,900 people from Afghanistan.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden had termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country.

"Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history," Biden had said.

Biden on Saturday also said that his administration may extend his August 31 deadline for removing all American troops from Afghanistan, and he pledged that all evacuated Afghan allies will be given a home in the United States after they are screened and vetted at bases in other countries.

Afghanistan's situation is dwindling as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

