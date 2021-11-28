US expert expresses concern that Omicron COVID strain might spread widely

A top US health expert has said that the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 is likely to spread widely.

As reported by Sputnik, the remarks came from Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the US Anthony Fauci who said that the Omicron variant has not been detected in the US yet, but the strain is highly likely to spread far and wide.

"We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you are already having travel-related cases that they have noted in Israel and Belgium, and other places; when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over..." Fauci said.

Earlier in the day, the Chairperson of Council of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that the new coronavirus strain might be as dangerous as the Ebola virus, and as contagious as the Delta coronavirus variant, Sputnik reported.

WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns.

( With inputs from ANI )

