US has candid, direct information sharing with Russia on cybersecurity

The United States already has candid and direct discussions and information sharing with Russia on ransomware and cybersecurity issues, which is why Moscow was not invited to the first round of the global Counter-Ransomware Initiative meetings earlier this week, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said.

"The United States has a candid, professional and very direct set of conversations with Russia about criminal activity, ransomware activity coming from within Russia. So we thought that we had good, honest, candid discussion and information sharing with Putin. We focused this discussion on bringing together a broader coalition of countries we were not talking with regularly in that integrated way," Neuberger said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

