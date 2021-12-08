US imposes arms embargo on Cambodia over human rights abuses

The United States has introduced a trade embargo on "sensitive items" against Cambodia over the country's human rights violations, corruption and the increasing influence of China in the country, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced new restrictions to address human rights abuses and and corruption by Cambodian government actors, including the military, as well as the growing influence of the People's Republic of China's military in Cambodia," the release said.

The Commerce Department placed new restrictions, including end-use and end-user restrictions, on exports and reexports to Cambodia, and in-country transfers of sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations, the release said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia, the release also said.

"Together, these actions will restrict access to dual-use items, as well as certain less-sensitive military items, under Commerce [Department]'s jurisdiction, and defense articles and defense services under State [Department]'s jurisdiction, to the Cambodian military, military-intelligence services, and related entities and individuals," the release added.

Moreover, the Bureau of Industry and Security imposed a more restrictive review policy for license applications which include items controlled for national security, regardless of the end-user, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

