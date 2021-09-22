US: Man charged Rs 36 lakh for a bottle of cold drink

In the United States, a person had to face a major problem for not paying the full amount of cold drink. The man was fined 50,000 dollars which is equals to Rs 36 lakh. Also he could face up to seven years in prison. Meanwhile, the accused has requested the court not to impose such a harsh punishment for a minor offense. He said he is not able to pay Rs 36 lakh.

According to Newsweek, Joseph Sobolewski, 38, of Pennsylvania, USA, has been arrested for failing to pay for cold drinks. Joseph Sobolsky went to a store on August 23, where he was getting a discount on bottles of cold drinks. In the wake of this discount, he left the store without making full payment.

The shop had a board that read, 'Two bottles for three dollars.' Joseph Sobolsky paid two dollars over the counter and left with a bottle. The offer was only available when he bought two bottles. That means a bottle was for 2.29 dollars not 1.50 dollar. Meanwhile, the cashier at the store ran after Joseph Sobolewski when she learned that he paid 43 cents less. By then, however, he had left in his car.

The cashier then called the police. In this case, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Joseph Sobolsky. During the hearing of the case, the court said that Joseph Sobolewski would have to pay a fine of 50,000 dollar. Also, if Joseph Sobolsky is found guilty, he could face up to 7 years in prison.

Joseph Sobolsky was arrested for the third time on charges of theft, the report said. He filled his car with gas 10 years ago and left without paying. Similarly, in 2011 he stole some slippers. He was later arrested by police. He has already spent 7 years in prison. Meanwhile, he has been fined with hefty amount for repeated crimes.