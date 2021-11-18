US man sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempting to support IS

A US man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), the Department of Justice said.

"A New York man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Ali Saleh, 28, was also sentenced to an additional eight years in jail for assaulting a federal correctional officer in 2018 and possessing contraband at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York, the release said.

Saleh pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to IS in July 2018, the release said.

The release said Saleh swore an oath of allegiance to IS in 2013 and attempted to travel from New York to Turkey in August 2014 but he was unable to take the trip because his parents took away his passport.

After Saleh was unable to travel make his trip, he began to help other IS supporters around the world including in Mali, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Saleh made other attempts to travel to the Middle East but continued to encounter travel restrictions, the release said.

Saleh also posted instructions online about how to make a soda can hand grenade, the release said. Saleh made numerous remarks online supporting IS, claimed he is a terrorist and encouraged others to implement shariah law. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

