US: MQM stages protest outside White House against Pak atrocities on Mohajirs

The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) staged a demonstration outside the White House against the atrocities by the Pakistani regime on Mohajirs.

The MQM has demanded the United States in Washington to protest against the Pakistan apex court's decision that pertained to demolishing the legal and private property of the Mohajirs in Karachi.

MQM defines the apex Court's orders as continued state atrocities against Mohajirs by the Pakistan military and its peripheral paramilitary forces and to make Sindh a federal colony.

The MQM has demanded a separate nation for Sindhis. The MQM supporters gathered in front of the White House, chanting slogans for freedom and demanding for freedom.

MQM Central Organizing Committee and workers of different chapters from different cities of the United States along with their families participated in the freedom demonstration. Rehan Ibadat and Mahfooz Haideri, members of the MQM Central Coordination Committee, also participated in the protest rally.

Court's cruel orders to blow up Nasla Tower in Karachi, demolition of other Mohajir houses and businesses, extrajudicial killings of Mohajirs and Sindhis by the Pakistan army and its paramilitary rangers, enforced disappearances, conspiracy to take Sindh as a federal colony are issues that MQM and Mohajirs are facing.

They also condemned the senseless killing of poor Sindhi youth Nazim Jokhio by PPP MPA Jam Owais Gohram.

They condemned Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed for heading the apex court under sheer bias against Mohajirs and they slammed him with slogans such as "Shame on, Shame on you Chief Justice Shame on you.

They demanded the Biden administration take forthwith steps to save Mohajirs in Sindh. They also demanded steps for the prevention of the demolition of the houses of Mohajirs.

They said that their struggle is for Sindhudesh. The speakers called on the Biden administration to listen to their voices of freedom and to help oppressed nations in the name of humanity.

They strongly condemned the senseless killing of poor Sindhi youth Nazim Jokhio by PPP MPA Jam Owais in Sindh and appealed to human rights organizations to take note of this brutal murder.

In the end, Mahfooz Haideri, Matool Zaidi, Atif Shamim presented a memorandum to THE US State Department officials in which details were shared.

( With inputs from ANI )

