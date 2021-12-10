US needs consultations with EU, Russia before approving NATO meetings format

The US needs additional consultations with the EU and Russia before approving the format of any meetings between leading NATO states and Moscow, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior official from the Biden administration.

"Within the next couple of days, we are obviously going to continue talking to our European partners. We are going to continue talking with our Russian partners and finding a way forward," the official told the newspaper, adding that the US is "prepared to talk to the Russians about this full set of issues." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor