US not seeking a new Cold War, says Biden at UNGA

In his address to the 76th high-profile meeting of the UNGA, US President Joe Biden said that Washington is not seeking to re-enter a global era of conflict akin to the decades-long standoff with the Soviet Union, local media reported.

In his first address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden said: "We're not seeking -- say it again -- we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks," according to CNN.

"The United States will compete, and will compete vigorously, and lead with our values and our strength," he added.

His comments seemed to be indicate China as recent ties between the US and Beijing are strained.

Biden also stressed that the US is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if "we have intense disagreement in other areas because we'll all suffer the consequences of our failure".

The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly began in New York on Tuesday. Top leaders from across the world have started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

( With inputs from ANI )

