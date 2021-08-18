US NSA clarifies on evacuation of all Americans from Afghanistan, says 'that's what we intend to do'

A top official of the United States which has over the past three days evacuated over 3,000 of its citizens from Afghanistan has said that it intends to keep troops there until all American citizens and Afghan allies were safely evacuated.

When asked if US troops would remain in the country until the mission was complete, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a press briefing on Tuesday (local time) reiterated "that's what we intend to do".

"When I was asked about whether we're going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said "that's what we intend to do" and that's exactly what we'll do, and are accomplishing right now with Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats," tweeted Sullivan.

During a briefing, Sullivan clarified remarks on if the United States intended to keep troops in Afghanistan until all American citizens and Afghan allies were safely evacuated, writing, "When I was asked about whether we're going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said 'that's what we intend to do' and that's exactly what we'll do," reported CNN.

Sullivan told CBS News, "I'm not going to comment on hypotheticals. What I'm going to do is stay focused on the task at hand, which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible. And we will take that day by day."

Pressed in a follow-up exchange with another reporter if the US would commit to ensuring that any Americans on the ground in Afghanistan were safely evacuated, Sullivan told reporters at Tuesday's briefing, "that's what we're doing right now. We have asked them all to come to the airport to get on flights and take them home. That's what we intend to do."

With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, most countries are evacuating their citizens and shutting their embassies temporarily.

The fate of many Afghan people who worked with foreign governments remains uncertain. The Taliban has promised "amnesty," but details are still unclear.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul.

Both leaders discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan.

The two also agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

( With inputs from ANI )

