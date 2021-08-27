US officials gave Taliban list of evacuees, claims shocking report

US officials handed the Taliban names of Americans, green card holders and Afghan allies to evacuate, according to report by Politico. However, President Biden did not deny the reports claiming that there have been occasions where military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said this bus is coming through...made up of the following group...let it through," the president said. "Yes, there have been occasions like that." Biden added that to his knowledge, the "bulk of that group" has been let through but can't say with "certitude" that there was a list of names passed to the Taliban. Days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, two suicide bombers and gunmen from the ISIS-K -- far more radical than the Taliban -- attacked crowds of fleeing Afghans at Kabul airport on Thursday. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans, 13 US troops, and injured at least 18 US service members.

"Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list," Politico quotes a US defence official as saying. "It's just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean," the official is quoted as saying. Sharing those names could ultimately cost lives, as the Taliban have a history of murdering Afghans who have worked with the U.S. and Western countries. The militant group has already begun going door to door looking for Afghans who worked with the U.S. or the former Afghan government. Both the U.S. military and the Taliban lost soldiers when ISIS-K detonated two bombs on Thursday. Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command, told reporters 12 U.S. troops died and 15 others were injured. McKenzie said he doesn’t believe the Taliban had anything to do with the attack because they have “a practical reason for wanting us to get out of here by 31st of August … We want to get out by that day too … So, we share a common purpose.” Biden was asked on Sunday if he trusted the Taliban , and he answered, “I don't trust anybody.” “So far, the Taliban has not taken action against U.S. forces. So far, they have, by and large, followed through what they said, in terms of allowing Americans to pass through, and the like,” he said. “We'll see whether or not what they say turns out to be true.”



