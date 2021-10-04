US President congratulates Japan's new PM on taking office

US President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated Japan's new Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for taking office and said that Washington is looking forward to strengthening its ties with the Asian country.

"I send my congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his election by the Diet to be Prime Minister of Japan. The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world," Biden said in a statement.

He also emphasised the strong ties between the US and Japan adding that the historic partnership between the two democracies will continue to be a critical asset as "we work together to take on the challenges of our time. I also want to commend former Prime Minister Suga for a successful tenure and thank him for his partnership to advance the US-Japan Alliance."

"I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead," the President added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Fumio for his victory.

In a runoff between Kono Taro and Fumio to lead Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio was declared the winner.

( With inputs from ANI )

