US reaffirms commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Biden

The United States remains fully committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, US President Joe Biden said in a statement which he made to honor Holodomor victims on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian people overcame the horror of the Holodomor, demonstrating their spirit and resilience, and eventually creating a free and democratic society," Biden said. "As we remember the pain and the victims of the Holodomor, the United States also reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Holodomor refers to the famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, which also affected other regions of the former Soviet Union, including western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and claimed the lives of up to 7 million people.

"The men, women and children who lost their lives during this famine were victims of the brutal policies and deliberate acts of the regime of Joseph Stalin," Biden said. "This month, as we commemorate those whose lives were taken, let us also recommit ourselves to the constant work of preventing such tragedies in the future and lifting up those who are suffering under the yoke of tyranny today."

The famine has been recognized by Ukraine as genocide in 2006 and Kiev has urged the international community to follow suit.

Russia views Ukraine's actions as an attempt to politicize history and sow discord between the two countries.

In 2008, the UN General Assembly voted against recognizing the famine in Ukraine as genocide. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

