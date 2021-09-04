US Senator to introduce bill honoring 13 killed in Kabul with Congressional Gold Medals

US Senator Steve Daines announced on Friday that he will introduce a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members killed in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport last week.

"13 heroes bravely gave all to protect Americans and our allies. It's fitting for Congress to recognize their sacrifice in a historical moment for our nation with the Congressional Gold Medal," Daines said in a tweet.

Congressional Gold Medals are the highest award that the US Congress can bestow for distinguished achievements and contributions both in the military and civilian realms.

Although Daines - a Republican representing the US state of Montana - is currently the only sponsor of the bill, a spokesperson for his office told The Hill on Friday that he is looking for co-sponsors for the legislation on both sides of the aisle.

The bill will act as the Senate's companion legislation to a bill introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by over 150 congresspeople, which would similarly award posthumous Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 fallen military service members. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

