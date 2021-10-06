US senior diplomat Wendy Sherman meets FS Shringla in Delhi

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here in the national capital.

The US official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.

During her visit from October 5-7, she will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

( With inputs from ANI )

