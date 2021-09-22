US State Secretary, Japanese, South Korean Foreign Ministers to discuss N Korea

The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet on Wednesday in New York with the US secretary of state to discuss the situation around North Korea amid recent missile launches, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the US State Department.

The last time US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and their South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong met in person in May this year on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' summit in London.

The main topic for discussion is expected to be the situation around Pyongyang, which conducted a series of missile launches earlier in September. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

